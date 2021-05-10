Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $62.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,335.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.