Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 280 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

