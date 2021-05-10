Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $387.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

