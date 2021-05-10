UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 11.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $236,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $419.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.