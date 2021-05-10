Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 274,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.42. 56,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,909. The company has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

