Torray LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

