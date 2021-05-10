ACG Wealth Sells 69 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,333. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.