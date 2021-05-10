Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

