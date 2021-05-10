$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $542.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

