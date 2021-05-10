Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $471,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.