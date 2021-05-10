Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $672.37 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $685.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

