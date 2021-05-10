Infini Master Fund Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

