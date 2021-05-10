Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

