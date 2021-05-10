Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 31,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

