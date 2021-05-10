State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $30,108,150. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.97. 84,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

