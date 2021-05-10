State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

