Oxler Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE opened at $138.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

