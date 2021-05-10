Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 80,404 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,404 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 147,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,367,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

