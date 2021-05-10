Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at $118,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

