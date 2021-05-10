Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.51 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $41.51 million and $3.41 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00086733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00814727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.12 or 0.09241917 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

