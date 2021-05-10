Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,413 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $110.67. 3,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,795. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.