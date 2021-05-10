Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. 802,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

