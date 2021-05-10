Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.44 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce $266.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 73.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 61,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

