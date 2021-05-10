The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.