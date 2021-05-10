agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.