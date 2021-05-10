Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $257,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

