Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $44.74 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $44,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.66. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

