Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NMRK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,588. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

