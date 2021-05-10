Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 9,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,275. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

