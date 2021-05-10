StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.