Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

VMC traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,992. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

