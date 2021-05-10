Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.09

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 49217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -41.01.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

