EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

