Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.55

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 259534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a market cap of C$687.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. Analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

