The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.38

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

