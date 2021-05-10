Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.11

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 8063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

