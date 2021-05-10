Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.70

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $119.84, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

