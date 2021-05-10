Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.