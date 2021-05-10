Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $292.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $291.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.