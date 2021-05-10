Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $1.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $0.80 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. 853,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.84.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.