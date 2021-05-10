Desjardins Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

DREUF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of DREUF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

