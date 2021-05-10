Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $292.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

