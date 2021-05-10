Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for packaged food products amid the pandemic-led stockpiling. Such trends helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2021, wherein both earnings and sales advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company’s emerging market performance has been impressive even amid such tough times. Further, Kellogg’s brand strength, especially in Pringles, has been a driver. However, the company’s away-from-home channels have seen sharp declines amid the pandemic due to limitations and shutdowns. Also, input cost inflation and high COVID-19 costs, along with increased brand investments, pose threats to margins. Nonetheless, management’s raised view for 2021 instils optimism.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of K traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $68.12. 96,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,300. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8,349.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

