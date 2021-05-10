Kadena Price Reaches $1.38 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $164.41 million and $1.08 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,571,741 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

