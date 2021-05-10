Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 92.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $271.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

