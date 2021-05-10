I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.24

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.43 million and $2,216.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00707994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019761 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $975.41 or 0.01686409 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,858,519 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

