Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $150.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the lowest is $148.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $609.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $728.54 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $815.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 46,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,354. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

