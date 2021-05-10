Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FIBK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,314. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 201.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Boston Partners grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

