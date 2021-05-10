Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.36 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $390.46 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

