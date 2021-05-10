State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.85. 253,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

